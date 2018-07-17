Cher To Release ABBA Covers Album Following ‘Mamma Mia’

Cher will be releasing a full album of ABBA covers. The announcement, which she made during the Today Show, follows her role in the sequel film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, where she plays Ruby, the mother of Donna (Meryl Streep) and Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother.

“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the movie] I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” she told Today.

Though she didn’t provide details on when the LP would be released, the singer revealed that she didn’t take a straightforward approach to her renditions. “It’s not what you would think of when you think of ABBA, ’cause I did it in a different way,” she explained.

Discussing her role with Kathie Lee Gifford on Today, Gifford brought up that it was “interesting” that Cher would portray Streep’s mother (Cher is only three years her senior). “This was one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life. Everyone was so gracious and they just loved me and Meryl was hiding when I was doing ‘Fernando.'”

In the film, Cher and Andy Garcia perform a dramatic cover of ABBA’s “Fernando.”

“I was a huge fan, I saw the musical on Broadway three times and was dancing in the aisles with everybody,” Cher cited as one of the reasons she wanted to take on the role. The star herself is also the subject of the Broadway musical The Cher Show. Cher added that she loves the film because “it shows women being in control of their life.”