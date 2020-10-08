Cher, The Chicks, Halle Berry to Participate in GLAAD Spirit Day Event

GLAAD has announced the official lineup for its 2020 Spirit Day event, taking place on Thursday, October 15th.

Spirit Day represents the world’s largest and most visible LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign, with participants wearing purple and posting purple to their social media accounts to symbolize the “spirit” color on the LGBTQ rainbow flag.

Celebrity participants for this year include Cher, The Chicks, Halle Berry, LeAnn Rimes, JoJo, Elizabeth Berkley, Sterling K. Brown, Connie Britton, Daughtry, Ted Danson, Jazz Jennings, Gigi Gorgeous Getty, Padma Lakshmi, Ken Jeong, Peppermint, Adam Rippon, Tegan & Sara and more.

In association with the event, GLAAD will be releasing a new LGBTQ-inclusive children’s book, Spirit Day: A Book About Spreading Joy, illustrated by Joy Yang.

“From the effects of COVID-19, to the social uprising against racial injustice and police brutality, to the Trump administration’s consistent attacks on LGBTQ people, this year has presented unprecedented challenges and crises, all of which continue to uniquely and disproportionately impact LGBTQ youth,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “At a time when LGBTQ youth may be isolating in homes that are not affirming or do not have access to their usual support systems, this year’s Spirit Day is a chance for LGBTQ people and allies to send messages of acceptance and support to LGBTQ youth when they need it most.”