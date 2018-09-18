Rolling Stone
Watch Rumer Willis, Betty Who Lip-Sync Cher’s ‘SOS’ Cover in New Video

Cher-less visual pays tribute to ABBA’s original 1975 clip

Cher‘s video for her cover of ABBA’s “SOS” pays homage to the Swedish pop group’s original with a star-studded cast. The pop diva’s ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen will be released on September 28th.

Jake Wilson (Hayley Kiyoko, Dua Lipa) helmed the gorgeous video, which uses similar dramatic techniques and stylistic tones to what was featured in the original 1975 video. This time, a young, Cher-less, all-female cast is at the forefront. Rumer Willis, Betty Who, Transparent star Trace Lysette, comedian Sabrina Jalees and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Vella Lovell are among the faces who dramatically stare and lip-sync into the camera in a variety of settings in numerous Seventies-inspired outfits.

Cher announced Dancing Queen during her press run for the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She appeared in the sequel to ABBA jukebox musical-film Mamma Mia! in a brief cameo as Meryl Streep’s character’s mom. She had decided to record her own ABBA tribute album while filming the movie. In January, she will launch the Here We Go Again Tour in support of the LP.

