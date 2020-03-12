 Cher Reschedules 'Here We Go Again' Tour Due to Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
Cher Postpones Here We Go Again Tour Due to Coronavirus

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” pop legend says

Angie Martoccio

Cher has postponed her Here We Go Again tour due to coronavirus, rescheduling all dates for fall 2020.

Cher has postponed her Here We Go Again Tour because of the coronavirus outbreak, rescheduling her spring trek for fall 2020.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” Cher said in a statement. “The shows have been really special but nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”

The pop legend has also taken a break from endorsing Joe Biden on Twitter to warn her followers to wash their hands, advising not to let others breathe on them. “Can’t visit mom, in case I’m positive,” she said.

The rescheduled shows, in support of her 2018 Abba tribute album Dancing Queen, will kick off in Tampa, Florida, on September 8th. She’ll stop in several cities, including Memphis, Tennessee, on September 16th and Sacramento, California, on October 14th. The tour will wrap up at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on December 5th.

No action is necessary for ticket holders to attend the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Cher is just one of the many artists canceling or postponing shows due to the outbreak, including Bob Weir, Bikini Kill and Pearl Jam. Many events and festivals have been postponed as well, such as the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and South by Southwest. 

Cher Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
September 10 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
September 12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
September 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
September 16 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
September 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
September 20 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
September 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
September 24 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
September 26 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
September 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
September 30 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
October 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Spirit Center
October 4 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
October 6 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
October 8 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
October 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
October 12 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
October 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
November 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
December 5 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

