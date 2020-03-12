Cher Postpones Here We Go Again Tour Due to Coronavirus

Cher has postponed her Here We Go Again Tour because of the coronavirus outbreak, rescheduling her spring trek for fall 2020.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” Cher said in a statement. “The shows have been really special but nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”

The pop legend has also taken a break from endorsing Joe Biden on Twitter to warn her followers to wash their hands, advising not to let others breathe on them. “Can’t visit mom, in case I’m positive,” she said.

We Dont Realize How Many Ppl we Come In Contact with.On The Bus We Talked About All The Ppl We’ve Met💋🤝Since This Flu Started.Cant Visit Mom,Incase I’m Positive.PLEASE 🧼🧽 YOUR HANDS WITH HOT WATER,OR PURELL,& DONT TOUCH UR FACE,Shake🤲🏻,Get 2 Close,& Let Ppl Breathe On You🤗 — Cher (@cher) March 12, 2020

The rescheduled shows, in support of her 2018 Abba tribute album Dancing Queen, will kick off in Tampa, Florida, on September 8th. She’ll stop in several cities, including Memphis, Tennessee, on September 16th and Sacramento, California, on October 14th. The tour will wrap up at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on December 5th.

No action is necessary for ticket holders to attend the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Cher is just one of the many artists canceling or postponing shows due to the outbreak, including Bob Weir, Bikini Kill and Pearl Jam. Many events and festivals have been postponed as well, such as the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony and South by Southwest.

Cher Rescheduled Tour Dates

September 8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

September 10 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

September 12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

September 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

September 16 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

September 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

September 20 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

September 22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

September 24 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

September 26 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

September 28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

September 30 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

October 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Spirit Center

October 4 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

October 6 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

October 8 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

October 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

October 12 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

October 14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

November 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 5 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena