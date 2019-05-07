×
Watch Cher Rock Met Gala With ‘Waterloo,’ ‘Believe’

Star turned the Temple of Dendur into a disco rave

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

CherCher in concert, Toronto, Canada - 22 Apr 2019

Cher

Angel Marchini/REX/Shutterstock

A gala celebrating “camp” couldn’t be complete without Cher. Though she did not walk the red carpet, the guests at this year’s Met Gala, which is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, experienced a live performance from the pop legend.

In front of the Temple of Dendur, Cher performed her classic hits alongside the ABBA covers featured on her most recent album, Dancing Queen. She used many of the same outfits from her current ‘Here We Go Again’ World Tour for her performances of “Waterloo,” “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

This year’s Met Gala celebrated the opening of the museum’s Art Costume Institute’s exhibit titled “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Anna Wintour and Serena Williams  co-chaired the event, which was attended by big name guests like Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Cardi B and more. Last year’s Met Gala theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

