Cher Admits She’s Not Much of a Cher Fan on ‘Colbert’

Cher admitted she’s not much of a Cher fan, shared memories from her Sonny and Cher days, and discussed her new documentary in an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Tuesday, April 20th.

In the first part of the interview, Colbert asked Cher about a recent tweet where she considered doing a virtual concert, but bemoaned the fact that she had too many songs to choose from. When asked what her favorite Cher songs are, the singer half-jokingly said, “This is so hard, because even though I’m not a huge Cher fan — and everybody knows that… But I have some things that I’m proud of. ‘Song for the Lonely’ I think is my favorite song, and I’m pretty proud of the Mamma Mia album.”

Cher went on to talk about Sonny Bono waking her up in the middle of the night to record “I Got You, Babe,” and her immediate response to the future hit: “This is a stupid song, I’m going back to bed.” She also spoke about how revolutionary The Sonny and Cher Show was during its mid-Seventies run, quipping, “We were modern, they were still kind of half into Bob Hope. And then we came on the scene, and I was naked and Sonny was funny, and that’s kind of how we sold it.”

In part two of the interview, Cher shared some stories about how she ended up singing back-up on a record by the Ronettes and the Everly Brothers, and the time she had to get a very stoned Phil Spector onto a plane. She also touched on her new documentary, Cher and the Loneliest Elephant, which documents her efforts to help relocate an elephant from a zoo in Pakistan to a sanctuary in Cambodia.