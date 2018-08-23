Hear Cher Belt Out Emotional Version of ABBA’s ‘SOS’

Cher has returned with another taste of her forthcoming album of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen. This time, she tackles the Swedish pop group’s 1975 hit “SOS.”

Much like previous release “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Man After Midnight,” Cher adds a clubbier touch to this ABBA track. Above the piano that carries the tender, emotional choruses is a subtle beat building up. Her powerful deliver is accented with echoes throughout the song along with touches of the “Believe”-era vocoder she teased with “Gimme!”

Dancing Queen will be Cher’s 26th album. She was inspired to record an album’s worth of ABBA covers after filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, where she appeared as the mother of Meryl Streep’s character and sang “Fernando” and “Super Trouper.” She confirmed the album while doing press for the movie. It’ll be released on September 28. Just before the album comes out, Cher will begin her Here We Go Again Tour in New Zealand and Australia.