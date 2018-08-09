Hear Cher’s Clubby Version of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Man After Midnight’

Cher has debuted “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” the first single off her forth ABBA cover album Dancing Queen. She teased her clubby version in a video trailer for the album on Twitter on Wednesday.

Produced by her longtime collaborator Mark Taylor — who was behind her massive hit “Believe” — the track sees the diva meshing her penchant for Nineties-esque house with plenty of faithfulness to the original material. She brings back the vocoder effect that she helped popularize for the track as well.

Cher is set to release Dancing Queen on September 28th. She had been teasing new music for a while and confirmed that it would be an ABBA tribute album while doing press for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the film Mamma Mia! She appeared in the film as the mother of Donna, the matriarch played by Meryl Streep. In the film, Cher sings “Fernando” (with Andy Garcia) and “Super Trouper” (with the entire cast). Later this year, Cher will be honored at the Kennedy Center alongside Hamilton, Philip Glass and Reba McEntire.