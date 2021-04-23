Chemical Brothers Return With Optimistic Song ‘The Darkness That You Fear’

The Chemical Brothers see the light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel on the electronic duo’s new song “The Darkness That You Fear,” which the group released Friday after premiering the track earlier in the week during Apple’s spring event.

Despite its gloomy title, “‘The Darkness That You Fear’ is a hopeful piece of music,” the duo’s Tom Rowlands said in a statement. “When we found the combination of the different voices worked set to the flow of the music, it made us feel optimistic — like it was something we wanted to share.”

The upbeat video was created by Ruffmercy — who previously directed videos for artists like Thom Yorke and Run the Jewels — and features hand-drawn animation atop footage of people dancing at pre-Covid music festivals.

“When I first heard the song I immediately connected with the theme and the overall positive vibe,” Ruffmercy said in a statement. “New government rules for relaxing lockdown had been announced and combined with the sun shining, it left me feeling positive about the forthcoming summer. It also triggered a strong sense of nostalgia that led to me going back to look for visual inspiration from the period in time when I first discovered the Chemical Brothers in the mid-Nineties. The video combines archive rave footage from the mid to late Nineties with hand-painted Super 8 film textures and hand-drawn animation. I love using color to create chaos and evoke emotions and this was the perfect project to do that.”

“The Darkness That You Fear,” Chemical Brothers’ first new song since their 2019 LP No Geography, will be released as a Record Store Day exclusive 12-inch single on June 12th. The single features artwork by the late abstract artist Sir Terry Frost.

“The Darkness That You Fear” also marks the Chemical Brothers’ first release after recently aligning with Republic Records following their decades-long tenure at Virgin. Republic Records executive Glenn Mendlinger said in a statement: “‘The Darkness You Fear’ marks the return of the mighty Chemical Brothers. It is a classic Chemical Brothers opus that is psychedelic, lush, and full of optimism. Tom and Ed once again prove they are pioneers of the genre with this uplifting track that is perfectly timed as the world comes out of darkness into light and color.”