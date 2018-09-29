Hear the Chemical Brothers’ Searing New Dancefloor Odyssey ‘Free Yourself’

The Chemical Brothers unveiled a breathless new dance track, “Free Yourself,” marking their first new song since 2016.

“Free Yourself” is centered around a vocal refrain that’s chopped in various ways, but always conveys a clear message: “Free yourself, free me, dance.” The production supports the command, as the Chemical Brothers craft a euphoric, multi-faceted odyssey of blistering synths and deep grooves.

The Chemical Brothers started performing “Free Yourself” during festival appearances this summer, and the track marks their first piece of new music since their 2016 single, “C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l.” In June, the group shared a cover of Tim Buckley’s “I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain,” which featured regular collaborator Beth Orton.

The Chemical Brothers’ last album, Born In the Echoes, arrived in 2015. The record features collaborations with Beck, St. Vincent, Q-Tip, Cate Le Bon, Colin Stetson and more. Last year, the group shared a virtual reality video for their track with St. Vincent, “Under Neon Lights.”