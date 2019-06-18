Chelsea Wolfe Announces Witchy Return With Forthcoming Album ‘Birth of Violence’

Neofolk singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has announced a new forthcoming album, Birth of Violence, her first record since 2017’s Hiss Spun, out September 13th.

The new album will see Wolfe stepping into “a more folk leaning sound,” according to a press statement, and her lead single and opener “The Mother Road,” described as “a harrowing ode to Route 66,” certainly suggests so. Over a haunting strumming pattern of acoustic guitar, Wolfe compares herself to “a spider in Chernobyl” and repeats a morbid resignation: “Guess I need someone to break me/Guess I need someone to shake me up.” Her new sound may be folksier than her earlier, heavy metal-inspired work, but it’s no less goth.

“I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so; touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people-an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer,” says Wolfe. “But after awhile, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight, to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have ‘Mercury in my hands,’ as a wise friend put it.”

Wolfe will embark on a tour in support of Birth of Violence this August, kicking off at The Cure’s Daydream Festival in Pasadena, CA. The tour will continue with acoustic sets in dozens of North American cities before concluding in Vancouver, BC, on November 21st.

Birth of Violence Track List



1 – The Mother Road

2 – American Darkness

3 – Birth of Violence

4 – Deranged for Rock & Roll

5 – Be All Things

6 – Erde

7 – When Anger Turns to Honey

8 – Dirt Universe

9 – Little Grave

10 – Preface to a Dream Play

11 – Highway

Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates



August 31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival (Non Acoustic Set)

October 18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

October 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 22 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

October 25 – Detroit, MI @ Senate Theater

October 26 – Toronto, ONT @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 27 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

October 29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 3 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

November 4 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

November 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

November 6 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

November 8 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

November 9 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

November 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 13 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palace Theatre

November 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

November 18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre