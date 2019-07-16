See Chelsea Wolfe’s Aimee Mann-Inspired Video for ‘American Darkness’

Chelsea Wolfe has released her latest video for “American Darkness,” a track from her forthcoming album Birth of Violence, out September 13th.

The moody, black-and-white clip, directed by Karlos Rene Ayala, features disparate people – mostly women – dancing and expressing themselves in solitude. Wolfe says the video was inspired by the Paul Thomas Anderson film Magnolia, where in one montage the separated characters sing along to “Wise Up” by Aimee Mann.

“I wanted our version to be explored through the lens of The Tarot,” says Wolfe. “I’ve been reading tarot cards for myself for many years, and researching the symbolic expressions of the cards for this video made me want to dive even deeper. To represent that, I played both The Fool and The High Priestess cards in the video, to embody both the beginning of the journey, and the realization that the sacred knowledge I was seeking was inside me all along. We cast friends to play a few other tarot archetypes, and Karlos’ idea was to bring the symbols and signifiers into the contemporary; deconstructed, and made everyday – ‘the magical and the unexceptional.’ I loved that.

“At the same time, we really wanted to challenge the binary of the traditional tarot cards, and give them more diversity, which is something important that many cool artists and witches are doing,” she continues. “I’m such a fan of Karlos Rene Ayala as a writer, director, documentarian and friend, and have looked forward to making a video with him for a long time.”

Wolfe will be embarking on a North American tour later this year in support of Birth of Violence, including a special performance with her band at The Cure’s Daydream Festival in Pasadena.

Chelsea Wolfe North American Tour Dates

August 31 – Pasadena, CA @ Pasadena Daydream Festival (Non Acoustic Set)

October 18 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

October 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 22 – Estes Park, CO @ Stanley Hotel

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

October 25 – Detroit, MI @ Senate Theater

October 26 – Toronto, ONT @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 27 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

October 29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 3 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 4 – Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater

November 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

November 6 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

November 8 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

November 9 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

November 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 13 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palace Theatre

November 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

November 18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre