Cheap Trick Announce New Album ‘In Another World’

Cheap Trick have announced their 20th studio album In Another World, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ first LP since 2017.

To preview their upcoming album, the band also dropped the first single “Light Up the Fire,” boasting the big riffs and stadium-ready hooks that have been the calling card for Cheap Trick throughout their career.

“Light up the fire/The heat starts coming,” Robin Zander sings on the track. “It’s getting so hot/The sirens are calling/You’ve got what you’ve got/The flame’s burning brighter/So light up the fire/But don’t burn our love to the ground.”

In Another World, Cheap Trick’s first album since 2017’s We’re All Right! and Christmas Christmas, features 13 tracks, including the band’s cover of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth,” which they previously released as a Record Store Day exclusive in 2019. In Another World is out April 9th in a variety of formats, including a limited-edition blue and white splattered vinyl only available at independent record stores and a limited edition picture disc available exclusively through Target.

Like everyone else in the music industry, the constantly touring Cheap Trick — the band averages 150 shows a year — has been sidelined due to Covid-19, although the group does have a rescheduled 2021 summer U.S. tour opening for Rod Stewart booked.

“This band is held together by music,” Zander said in a statement. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

In Another World Tracklist

Here Comes the Summer

Quit Waking Me Up

Another World

Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll

The Party

Final Days

So It Goes

Light Up the Fire

Passing Through

Here’s Looking at You

Another World reprise

I’ll See You Again

Gimme Some Truth