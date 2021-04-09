See Cheap Trick Perform ‘Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll’ in ‘Late Show’ Debut

Minutes after Cheap Trick’s new album In Another World arrived at midnight Friday, the band celebrated the release with a performance of the single “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll” on the Late Show.

Even though Cheap Trick performed virtually from a distant soundstage, the appearance marked the first-ever time the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted rockers had appeared on The Late Show, Colbert’s or Letterman’s.

The performance was also a preview of Cheap Trick’s eventual return to the road: After the pandemic year, the constantly touring outfit is eager to get back on the road, with dates opening for Rod Stewart currently on the books for summer 2021.

“This band is held together by music,” singer Robin Zander said in a statement. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

Earlier this week, guitarist Rick Nielsen appeared on Rolling Stone’s The First Time interview series to talk about the first album and guitar he ever owned, meeting John Lennon just months before the Beatles legend’s death, and hearing Zander sing for the first time.