Cheap Trick Break Out the Big Riffs for ‘Boys and Girls Rock N Roll’

Cheap Trick have released a new song, “Boys and Girls Rock N Roll,” from their upcoming album, In Another World, out April 9th.

“Boys and Girls Rock N Roll” has all the hallmarks of a classic Cheap Trick anthem, anchored by an array of big riffs and an enormous sing-along chorus. “She lives and bleeds rock & roll,” Robin Zander sings, before the rest of the group jumps in behind him, “Now see what she’s done to me boys/Well she lays it down for me boys/She says she’s got to save the best for me boys/Now see what she’s done to me boys.”

“Boys and Girls Rock N Roll” follows previously released In Another World track, “Light Up the Fire,” which arrived in January. The album also features Cheap Trick’s cover of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth,” which they released as a Record Store Day exclusive in 2019.

In Another World was produced by longtime Cheap Trick associate Julian Raymond. The record marks the band’s 20th studio LP and first since their two 2017 offerings, We’re All Right! and Christmas Christmas.