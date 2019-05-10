‘Chasing Happiness’ Trailer: Jonas Brothers Say Fame Fed Demise, Time Apart Aided Reunion

Jonas Brothers say their quick rise was also what tore them apart and caused them to reevaluate what success means in their new trailer for the Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness. The film will begin streaming via Amazon Prime on June 4th. It precedes their forthcoming album, Happiness Begins, which will be released on June 7th.

The clip blends home movies, footage from concerts and new scenes since they reunited. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ band breakup was announced in 2013, just two days before they were set to tour. The dramatic trailer reveals that pressure to deliver, a drive for success and seemingly instant fame fed into the band’s initial demise.

It traces their New Jersey beginnings, family and church life—their grew up with a pastor father—and how they began to write on their own. “Overnight, we were a band,” Joe says. “We’re here doing it, living our dream.”

However, they were dropped from their first label contract with Columbia and their father left his church in the same month, which caused added pressure. They later signed to Disney and their career took off even stronger from there. Meanwhile, Nick was soul searching. “I started to become aware of how much better I wanted to become” and he proposed they call it quits. “There were moments I thought they’ll never speak to me again,” he says. Joe relays that, “what hurt the most is that it came from Nick. He is my best friend.”

It took them nearly six years apart and a lot of personal growth, as the trailer suggests, to bring them back together for their reunion, impending album and upcoming tour.

“I’d rather we be brothers and not have our band dictate our relationship,” Joe concludes in the clip.