×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Pot in California: What's Going on With Cannabis Testing? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

On the Charts: XXXTentacion Scores Posthumous Number One With ‘Skins’

Late rapper lands second chart-topper following March 2018’s ‘?’

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
XXXtentacionXXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017

XXXTentacion's posthumous 'Skins' debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving the late rapper the second Number One album of his brief career.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

XXXTentacion‘s first posthumous release Skins debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving the late rapper the second Number One album of his brief career. The rapper born Janseh Onfroy was shot and killed at the age of 20 outside a south Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018.

Skins sold 132,000 total copies in its first week of release, including 52,000 traditional copies. XXXTentacion previously topped the album charts in March 2018 when his ? debuted at Number One. His previous LP 17 peaked at Number Two in 2017.

Skins also marked the first posthumous Number One since Prince’s The Very Best of Prince jumped atop the Billboard 200 following that singer’s April 2016 death, Billboard notes.

Two more new releases opened in the Top 10: Gucci Mane’s Evil Genius bowed at Number Five and 51,000 total copies and John Mellencamp scored his best Billboard 200 debut in 10 years as Other People’s Stuff entered at Number Seven and 44,000 copies.

A week after a Number One debut, Meek Mill’s Championships fell one spot to Number Two, ahead of Michael Buble’s 2011 LP Christmas at Number Three and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born at Number Four.

Rap releases occupied the rest of the Top 10: Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Six, followed by Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy (Number Eight), Lil Baby’s Street Gossip (Number Nine) and Drake’s Scorpion (Number 10).

New releases that could impact next week’s album charts include Bruce Springsteen’s Springsteen on Broadway, Kodak Black’s Dying to Live and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

In This Article: Charts, On the Charts, XXXTentacion

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad