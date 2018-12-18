On the Charts: XXXTentacion Scores Posthumous Number One With ‘Skins’

XXXTentacion‘s first posthumous release Skins debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving the late rapper the second Number One album of his brief career. The rapper born Janseh Onfroy was shot and killed at the age of 20 outside a south Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018.

Skins sold 132,000 total copies in its first week of release, including 52,000 traditional copies. XXXTentacion previously topped the album charts in March 2018 when his ? debuted at Number One. His previous LP 17 peaked at Number Two in 2017.

Skins also marked the first posthumous Number One since Prince’s The Very Best of Prince jumped atop the Billboard 200 following that singer’s April 2016 death, Billboard notes.

Two more new releases opened in the Top 10: Gucci Mane’s Evil Genius bowed at Number Five and 51,000 total copies and John Mellencamp scored his best Billboard 200 debut in 10 years as Other People’s Stuff entered at Number Seven and 44,000 copies.

A week after a Number One debut, Meek Mill’s Championships fell one spot to Number Two, ahead of Michael Buble’s 2011 LP Christmas at Number Three and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born at Number Four.

Rap releases occupied the rest of the Top 10: Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Six, followed by Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy (Number Eight), Lil Baby’s Street Gossip (Number Nine) and Drake’s Scorpion (Number 10).

New releases that could impact next week’s album charts include Bruce Springsteen’s Springsteen on Broadway, Kodak Black’s Dying to Live and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.