RS Charts: Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Is Number One on Top 100

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” commands Number One on RS 100 this week thanks to 15.6 million streams. The track was originally released back in 2017, but the single garnered new interest this year after it was included on both the deluxe version of Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You album and the soundtrack to the Netflix film Someone Great. The two-year-old single is now a streaming sensation, with 352.8 million streams so far this year, according to the analytics company Alpha Data.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Right behind Lizzo at Number Two on the RS 100 is Young Thug’s “Hot,” a collaboration with the streaming star Gunna (over one billion streams in 2019). “Hot” is one of 17 new songs that Young Thug launched on to the RS 100 this week, all from his new album So Much Fun. The new entries sit next to “The London,” a popular collaboration with Travis Scott and J. Cole, and “Goodbyes,” a duet with Post Malone that reached Number One earlier this year. In total, 18 of the 19 tracks off So Much Fun appear on this week’s chart.

The other major debuts this week belong to singers recording for RCA. Miley Cyrus’ “Slide Away,” a mournful, lighters-up ballad, is taking on new resonance with listeners following the news of her split with her husband, the actor Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus’ labelmate Normani wrote “Motivation” with pop’s heaviest hitters: Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and Ilya Salmanzadeh, the same team behind previous Grande singles like “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “No Tears Left to Cry.” “Motivation” earned 6.9 million streams to debut at Number 26.

Next week, expect songs from Taylor Swift’s Lover to pepper the RS 100. Her new album’s title track, which preceded the LP’s official release, debuted at Number Four.