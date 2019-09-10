RS Charts: Taylor Swift Retains Top Spot on Artists 500

Taylor Swift continues to dominate Rolling Stone‘s Artists 500 chart, maintaining a spot at Number One for the week of August 30th through September 5th.

Swift gained considerable momentum on the Artists chart during the week of August 23rd, when her highly anticipated album Lover was released. Last week, Swift saw 141.4 million song streams, with Lover accounting for 111.1 million of those streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Drake claims the Number Two spot with 105.1 million streams and “Money in the Grave” as his top song. Post Malone follows quickly behind him at Number Three with 101.3 million streams, propelled by the release of his single “Circles” off his newly released LP Hollywood’s Bleeding. Elsewhere, Young Thug, who held the Number One spot for the week of August 16th at 161.3 million streams, is now down to Number Four at 91.7 million streams. Lil Tecca sits at Number Five with 89 million streams after the release of his debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca.

Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey hold the sixth and seventh spot on the chart, respectively, with Lana Del Rey slowly rising upward since the release of her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell.