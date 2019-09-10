 Taylor Swift Retains Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 Chart – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next 25 Pieces of Merch to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of 'Friends' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Taylor Swift Retains Top Spot on Artists 500

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift continues to dominate Rolling Stone‘s Artists 500 chart, maintaining a spot at Number One for the week of August 30th through September 5th.

Swift gained considerable momentum on the Artists chart during the week of August 23rd, when her highly anticipated album Lover was released. Last week, Swift saw 141.4 million song streams, with Lover accounting for 111.1 million of those streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Drake claims the Number Two spot with 105.1 million streams and “Money in the Grave” as his top song. Post Malone follows quickly behind him at Number Three with 101.3 million streams, propelled by the release of his single “Circles” off his newly released LP Hollywood’s Bleeding. Elsewhere, Young Thug, who held the Number One spot for the week of August 16th at 161.3 million streams, is now down to Number Four at 91.7 million streams. Lil Tecca sits at Number Five with 89 million streams after the release of his debut mixtape, We Love You Tecca.

Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey hold the sixth and seventh spot on the chart, respectively, with Lana Del Rey slowly rising upward since the release of her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad