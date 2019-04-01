On the Charts: Nav Navigates to First Number One With ‘Bad Habits’

In less than two years, Nav ascended from the Weeknd’s opening act to Billboard 200 chart topper as the Toronto rapper’s latest Bad Habits debuted at Number One.

The second album from the rapper-producer born Navraj Goraya sold 82,000 copies, including 24,000 traditional copies, to give Nav the first Number One album of his career. Nav’s previous peak was Number Eight with his 2018 debut LP Reckless.

As Billboard reports, Bad Habits‘ sales were fuelled by a last-minute release of album bundles that included early access to Nav’s upcoming concerts, as well the midweek arrival of a “deluxe edition” of Bad Habits.

Two more new arrivals impacted the Top 10, with Rich the Kid’s The World Is Yours 2 debuting at Number Four. Motley Crue scored their first Top 10 album in over a decade as the hair metal act’s The Dirt, the soundtrack to the Netflix biopic, opened at Number 10 and 30,000 total copies. The Dirt marked Motley Crue’s first Top 10 album since 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles reached at Number Four.

The rest of the Top 10 was occupied by returnees, with Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next leading the way at Number Two, followed by Juice WRLD’s Death Race for Love at Number Three.

XXXtentacion’s ? burst back into the upper tier at Number Five thanks to a deluxe edition of the late rapper’s 2018 LP, which was also bundled with one-year anniversary merchandise.

On next week’s Billboard 200, Billie Eilish is on pace to take over the Number One spot with her much-anticipated full-length LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?