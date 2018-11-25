On the Charts: Mumford & Sons Capture Third Straight Number One With ‘Delta’

Mumford & Sons claimed their third consecutive Number One album as the British band’s latest LP Delta debuted atop the Billboard 200.

The experimental Delta, dubbed an “epic bummer” by Rolling Stone, sold 230,000 copies in its first week of release to join 2012’s Babel and 2015’s Wilder Mind as Number One albums, Billboard reports. The band’s 2011 debut Sigh No More peaked at Number Two.

Delta – which enjoyed 2018’s second-bestselling week for a rock album, behind Dave Matthews Band’s Come Tomorrow – nearly matched the opening week sales of Wilder Mind three years ago, as that album sold 249,000 total copies in its first week of release. Both totals were down considerably from the 600,000 opening week sales of Babel in 2012.

Three more new releases opened in the Top 10 this week: Following Delta, Michael Buble’s Love bowed at Number Two and 111,000 copies, while The Greatest Showman: Reimagined soundtrack continued the success of its predecessor by opening at Number Three and 89,000 copies.

A week after Mariah Carey fans help propel her box office bomb/soundtrack Glitter back on the charts, the singer’s Caution mustered a Number Five debut to go with 51,000 total copies sold. Of Carey’s 15 studio albums, that is her worst debut since Glitter, released on September 11th, 2001, reached Number Seven upon its release. Carey’s last LP, 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, entered at Number Three and 127,000 total copies.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack led this week’s fleet of returnees by jumping up to Number Four. The back half of the Top 10 contained Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack at Number Six, Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Seven, Drake’s Scorpion at Number Eight, Trippie Redd’s A Love Letter to You at Number Nine and Metro Boomin’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes at Number 10.