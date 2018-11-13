Rolling Stone
On the Charts: Metro Boomin Lands First Number One With ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’

Queen place two albums in Top 10 – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack and ‘Greatest Hits I II & III: The Platinum Collection’ – after biopic’s release

Metro Boomin's 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes' debuted atop the Billboard 200 while Queen landed two of their albums in the Top 10.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Metro Boomin‘s surprise, guest-filled Not All Heroes Wear Capes debuted atop the Billboard 200 to give the hit-making Atlanta-based producer his first Number One album.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes moved 99,000 total copies in its debut week, the bulk of which came from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs); of the album’s opening week total, only 5,000 were traditional album sales, Billboard reports.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes features Boomin’s productions bolstered by an all-star guest list touting Drake, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Migos’ Offset and more. Metro Boomin previously reached the Top 10 with his collaborative albums Without Warning (with 21 Savage and Offset) and Double or Nothing (with Big Sean).

Other than Not All Heroes Wear Capes, only one other new release, Migos member Takeoff’s first solo album The Last Rocket, debuted inside the Top 10. With The Last Rocket‘s Number Four landing, all three Migos rappers have planted solo albums in the Billboard 200’s Top 10.

Following the successful box office release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen found two of their albums in this week’s Top 10, with the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack leading the way at Number Three at 59,000 total copies; according to Billboard, that is Queen’s best charts placement since the band’s The Game spent five weeks at Number One in 1980.

Queen’s Greatest Hits I II & III: The Platinum Collection also jumped from the bottom of the Billboard 200 (Number 194) to Number Nine thanks to increased interest in the band’s catalog following Bohemian Rhapsody.

The rest of the Top 10 sported returnees, with A Star Is Born soundtrack leading the way at Number Two for the second straight week. Drake’s Scorpion elevated to Number Five, followed by Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V (Number Six), Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder (Number Seven), Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Eight) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number 10.

An influx of new releases should inject some debuts into next week’s Top 10 with the arrival of Imagine Dragons’ Origins, Kane Brown’s Experiment and Muse’s Simulation Therapy.

