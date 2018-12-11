On the Charts: Meek Mill Reigns at Number One With ‘Championships’

Meek Mill‘s Championships lived up to its title as the rapper’s first post-prison album debuted at Number One the Billboard 200.

Championships sold 229,000 total copies, including 42,000 traditional album sales, in its first week of release to easily capture the top spot and give the Philadelphia rapper his second Number One LP; 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money also ruled the album charts, Billboard reports.

Three more new releases debuted within the Top 10: At Number Two, Lil Baby’s Street Gossip opened with 88,000 total copies, the bulk of which – 82,000 copies – came from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs).

The 1975‘s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships entered the Billboard 200 at Number Four and 66,000 copies; with 48,000 traditional copies sold, the British band actually had the week’s best-selling album. However, the Number Four debut is a step down from the Number One arrival of I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful, Yet So Unaware of It in 2016.

Ski Mask the Slump God’s Stokely planted the Top 10’s final new arrival at Number Six. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy, following an abbreviated and confusing release due to a Wednesday arrival on the last Billboard 200, placed at Number Three and 83,000 total copies in its first full sales week.

The impending holiday season wrought the reemergence of Michael Buble’s 2011 LP Christmas, which jumped to Number Five on this week’s chart. The rest of the Top 10 was filled with returnees: A Star Is Born soundtrack at Number Seven, Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Eight, the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack at Number Nine and Pentatonix’s Christmas Is Here! wrapping things up at Number 10.