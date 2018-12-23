On the Charts: Kodak Black Captures First Number One With ‘Dying to Live’

Kodak Black captured his first Number One on the Billboard 200 as the Florida rapper’s second LP Dying to Live opened atop the album chart.

Dying to Live only sold 5,000 traditional copies in its first week of release, but streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) help boost that number up to 89,000 total copies. That was enough for Kodak Black’s LP to edge out the 83,000 total copies by the week’s Number Two album, Meek Mill’s Championships, Billboard reports.

Kodak Black previously peaked at Number Two with his 2017 mixtape Project Baby 2; the rapper’s debut LP Painting Pictures reached Number Three upon its release in spring 2017.

With the release schedule largely bereft of major new arrivals, only one more new album cracked the Top 10: The soundtrack for the acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – featuring Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Vince Staples, Juice WRLD and more – debuted at Number Five and 52,000 total copies.

The rest of the last Top 10 before Christmas were all returnees: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack at Number Three, Michael Buble’s Christmas at Number Four and Rolling Stone cover star Travis Scott and his Astroworld at Number Six, ahead of Pentatonix’s Christmas Is Here (Number Seven) and the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack (Number Eight).

Drake’s Scorpion at Number Nine and, over a year after its release, The Greatest Showman soundtrack – the fourth soundtrack in the Top 10 – at Number Ten closed out the Billboard 200’s upper tier.

Next week, thanks to another slow release calendar, 21 Savage could become the second rapper in as many weeks to score their first Number One with his much-anticipated I Am > I Was.