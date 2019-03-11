On the Charts: Hozier’s ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ Opens at Number One

Five years after “Take Me to Church” and his self-titled debut album, Hozier returned with his second LP Wasteland, Baby!, which became the Irish singer’s first Number One on the latest Billboard 200.

Since its release in September 2013, Hozier has sold about 2.6 million total copies, Billboard reports, but it only peaked at Number Two on the Billboard 200. Its follow-up surpassed that in its first week of release as Wasteland, Baby! sold 89,000 total copies, including 75,000 traditional copies.

Wasteland, Baby! is also the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 in 2019, and the first rock album to hit Number One since Mumford & Sons’ Delta in December 2018.

Three more new releases debuted within the Top 10: 2 Chainz’ Rap or Go to the League opened at Number Four with 65,000 total copies, Lil Skies’ Shelby opened at Number Five and Solange’s surprise When I Get Home entered at Number Seven with 43,000 copies.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next held at Number Two for the second straight week, followed by last week’s Number One, the A Star Is Born soundtrack, at Number Three. The Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack fell one spot to Number Six.

Gunna’s Drip or Drown 2 (Number Eight), Offset’s Father of 4 (Number Nine) and a Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN (Number 10) occupied the rest of the Top 10.

Next week, Maren Morris’ Girl and Juice WRLD’s Death Race for Love will aim for the top spot.