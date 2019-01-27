On the Charts: Future Conjures Up Sixth Number One With ‘The Wizrd’

After weeks of Top 10 inactivity and record-low album sales in the top spot of the Billboard 200, Future ended the charts malaise as the rapper’s latest The Wizrd opened at Number One.

The Wizrd sold 126,000 total copies in its first week of release to give Future his sixth Number One album in a little over three years; 2015’s DS2 and What a Time to Be Alive, 2016’s Evol and 2017’s Future and HNDRXX previously topped the album charts, Billboard reports.

However, Future wasn’t the album-selling remedy the Billboard 200 desperately needed as The Wizrd only sold 15,000 traditional copies. While it’s a vast improvement over the 823 traditional copies a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN sold on its way to Number One, it’s still a far cry from the platinum weeks of yore.

Two more new releases impacted the Top 10 this week: Maggie Rogers’ much-anticipated first album Heard It In a Past Life debuted at Number Two with 49,000 total copies but 37,000 traditional copies, more than double The Wizrd‘s total. Country singer Cody Johnson’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It bowed at Number Nine.

The rest of the Top 10 were returnees, including the two-time Number One Hoodie SZN dropping to Number Three after two modestly selling weeks atop the Billboard 200. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was slotted Number Four and Five respectively, followed by Meek Mill’s Championships (Number Six), Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number Seven) and A Star Is Born (Number Eight). Travis Scott’s Astroworld closed out the upper tier at Number 10.

New releases that could shake up next week’s Billboard 200 include the Backstreet Boys’ DNA and Weezer’s surprise teal-colored covers album.