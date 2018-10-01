On the Charts: Brockhampton Land First Number One With ‘Iridescence’

Hip-hop “boy band” Brockhampton scored their first Number One album as the rap collective’s Iridescence opened atop the Billboard 200.

Iridescence sold 101,000 total copies – including 79,000 traditional copies – in its debut week to give the 14-member Brockhampton their first Number One. The group – which reportedly signed a $15 million record deal with RCA – previously peaked at Number 15 with their Saturation III in January 2018, Billboard reports.

The Number One finish comes following a period of tumult for the young group as founding and prominent member Ameer Van was kicked out of Brockhampton in May due to sexual misconduct allegations against the rapper.

Josh Groban’s latest LP Bridges debuted at Number Two on this week’s Billboard 200 with 96,000 total copies, a total aided by a concert ticket/album redemption offer for the singer’s upcoming tour. Groban’s previous studio album, 2015’s Stages, also peaked at Number Two with 180,000 copies.

The remainder of the Top 10 was packed with returnees, with Eminem’s Kamikaze leading the charge at Number Three, with Drake’s Scorpion (Number Four), Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Five) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number Six) in close pursuit.

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty, last week’s Number One, dropped down to Number Seven in its second week on shelves, followed by Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance at Number Eight, Lauren Daigle’s Look Up Child at Number Nine and Ariana Grande’s Sweetener at Number 10.

What appeared to be a promising battle for next week’s Number One was nixed when Kanye West didn’t deliver on his Yandhi, leaving Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V an easy route to the top spot.