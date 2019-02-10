On the Charts: Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reclaims Number One With Record Low Sales

Before Ariana Grande provides the charts with so much-needed resuscitation, the Billboard 200 sunk to yet another low as a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie reclaimed Number One despite less than 1,000 copies on traditional sales.

Hoodie SZN, which previously spent two weeks atop the Billboard 200 despite historically low physical sales, sold 47,000 total copies to retake Number One, with 45,000 copies coming from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs), Billboard reports.

Since Billboard and Nielsen round to the closest 1,000 in their tally, Hoodie SZN is officially on the record as selling “less than 1,000” physical copies this week; Hits Daily Double puts the exact figure at 452 copies.

On the heels of 21 Savage’s ICE arrest, the rapper’s I Am > I Was bounced back up to Number Two with 40,000 total copies, just edging out Future’s The Wizrd at Number Three with 40,000 total copies.

No new releases impacted the Top 10 this week: Travis Scott’s Astroworld resided at Number Four, ahead of A Star Is Born at Number Five, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Six, Meek Mill’s Championships at Number Seven and Drake’s Scorpion at Number Eight. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack and Kodak Black’s Dying to Live closed out the Top 10 at Numbers Nine and 10.

Next week, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next should cruise to Number One on what estimates forecast as the best-selling week of the singer’s career.