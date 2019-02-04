On the Charts: Backstreet’s Back … at Number One With ‘DNA’

Nearly 20 years after their last Number One album, Backstreet Boys are back atop the Billboard 200 with the boy band’s new album DNA.

Backstreet Boys‘ first Number One LP since 2000’s Black & Blue sold 227,000 total copies in its first week of release, a number largely bolstered by a deal that bundled a free copy of the album with each ticket purchased for the group’s upcoming tour in support of DNA.

DNA marks Backstreet Boys’ third Number One album, following 1999’s Millennium and 2000’s Black & Blue, and the album gave the quintet their best first-week sales since 2005’s Never Gone, Billboard reports. While the 19-year gap between Number One LPs might seem like a record, Paul McCartney ended a 36-year Number One wait in 2018 with Egypt Station.

DNA was the lone new release in the Top 10, although Weezer’s surprise teal-colored self-titled covers album made its first appearance in the upper tier by jumping from Number 47 to Number Five; the “Teal Album” release clipped the final eligible day of the previous sales week. In its first full week of availability, the covers LP sold 39,000 total copies.

The rest of the Top 10 remained largely unchanged as last week’s Number One, Future’s The WIZRD, dropped one spot to Number Two, followed by a Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN at Number Three and A Star Is Born soundtrack at Number Four.

Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys led the bottom half of the Top 10 at Number Six. Meek Mill’s Championships, the ICE-detained 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was, Travis Scott’s Astroworld and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack filled the Number Six through 10 slots respectively.