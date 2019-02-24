On the Charts: Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Holds Number One

On this week’s Billboard 200, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next claimed Number One for the second straight week, while a decade-old Drake mixtape debuted in the Top Five.

Grande’s latest LP sold 151,000 total albums in its second week at Number One, with the bulk of that total, 124,000 copies, from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs). Billboard reports that Grande is the first female solo artist to spend two consecutive weeks at Number One since Taylor Swift accomplished it with Reputation back in December 2017.

Only one other new album – Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country at Number Four – opened in the Top 10, but Drake’s 2009 mixtape So Far Gone made its charts debut at Number Five after the rapper unleashed the collection to streaming services to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his first release.

Originally distributed for free in 2009, So Far Gone sold 45,000 total copies – 38,000 SEAs and 7,000 traditional copies – in its first official week of release. The mixtape also marked Drake’s 10th Top 10 album, Billboard reports.

A pair of soundtracks for Academy Awards-nominated films, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born, placed at Numbers Two and Three, respectively.

The back half of the upper tier were Top 10 hip-hop fixtures: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN at Number Six, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Seven, Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Eight, 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was at Number Nine and Meek Mill’s Championships at Number 10.

Two new releases – Offset’s Father of 4 and Gary Clark Jr.’s This Land – will aim to usurp Grande and the soundtracks from the top of next week’s Billboard 200.