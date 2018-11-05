On the Charts: Andrea Bocelli Stakes First Number One With ‘Si’

Over a quarter-century into Andrea Bocelli’s career, the Italian opera singer finally notched his first Number One album as Si opened atop the Billboard 200.

Si, Bocelli’s 26th album on the Billboard 200, sold 126,000 total copies – including 123,000 traditional copies – to give classical music its first in a decade; Bocelli previously twice peaked at Number Two, Billboard reports, adding that Bocelli’s 20-year wait for a Number One album is second only to David Bowie’s 43-year wait.

Si also became the third non-English language album – following BTS’ Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer – to top the Billboard 200 in 2018; prior to those three, there hadn’t been a non-English language album at Number One since Il Divo’s Ancora back in 2006.

Two more new releases opened within the Top 10: YouTube-famous singer Joji’s new album Ballads 1 debuted at Number Three, followed by Tory Lanez’ Love Me Now? At Number Four.

A Star Is Born‘s three-week reign atop the Billboard 200 ended as the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-driven soundtrack fell one spot to Number Three. Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V stayed at Number Five, followed by Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder (Number Six), Drake’s Scorpion (Number Seven), Future and Juice WRLD’s WRLD on Drugs (Number Eight) and Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Nine). Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys closed out the Top 10.

Next week’s Top 10 could greet new arrivals like Barbra Streisand’s Walls, Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack.