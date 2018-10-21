On the Charts: ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack Holds at Number One

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born soundtrack held firm to the Number One on the Billboard 200 for the second straight week as the album added another 143,000 total copies to its tally.

As Billboard notes, A Star Is Born is now the second Lady Gaga album to spend more than one week in the top spot, and the first to do it since Born This Way in 2011; all of Gaga’s other Number One albums only enjoyed a one-week cameo atop the Billboard 200.

A Star Is Born was aided in part by a week that boasted very few big-name new releases: Migos rapper Quavo’s solo album Quavo Huncho wasn’t technically new since it debuted at Number 66 in an abbreviated sales week on the last Billboard 200; with a full week under its belt, Quavo Huncho rose to Number Two and 99,000 total sales.

Only one true new release cracked the Top 10 and that belonged to British singer Ella Mai’s self-titled debut, which entered the charts at Number Five and 69,000 total copies sold. Mai’s hit single “Boo’d Up” recently reached Number Five on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rest of the Top 10 were all returnees, with Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V holding at Number Three, followed by Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder buoyed at Number Four.

Drake’s Scorpion jumped two spots to Number Six, ahead of Twenty One Pilots’ Trench at Number Seven, Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Eight, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Nine and Eminem’s Kamikaze closing out the upper tier at Number 10.

Next week, A Star Is Born faces some stiffer competition from Disturbed’s Evolution, Future and Juice WRLD’s collaborative WRLD on Drugs and Greta Van Fleet’s Anthem of the Peaceful Army.