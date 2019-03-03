On the Charts: ‘A Star Is Born’ Rides Oscars Win to Number One

The Academy Awards spotlight and a late sales surge helped A Star Is Born‘s soundtrack reclaim Number One on the Billboard 200, ending Ariana Grande’s two-week reign.

Following its Best Original Song win for “Shallow” and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscars performance, A Star Is Born sold 128,000 total copies – up over 150 percent from the previous week – to retake the top spot, Billboard reports.

Even after the Oscars, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next was still forecasted to remain at Number One. However, a late sales surge spurred by Amazon’s $2.99 sale for a digital copy of the soundtrack resulted in A Star Is Born overtaking Thank U, Next at the finish line. Thank U, Next finished the week at Number Two with 116,000 total copies

As Billboard notes, A Star Is Born is the first soundtrack for a live-action big-screen film to spend at least four weeks at Number One since the Bad Boys II soundtrack did it in 2003.

Outside the shakeup in the top spot, it was a big week for new releases as five just-released albums entered the Top 10, led by Gunna’s Drip or Drown 2 at Number Three and 90,000 total copies. Migos’ Offset saw his debut solo album Father of 4 enter at Number Four and 80,000 total copies.

Gary Clark Jr.’s latest This Land debuted at Number Six with 54,000 total copies, tying the guitarist’s Billboard 200 best debut; 2012’s Blak and Blu also peaked at Number Six.

Lil Pump’s Harverd Dropout (Number Seven) and Kehlani’s While We Wait (Number Nine) also bowed in the Top 10. In the top tier purge, the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack (Number Five), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN (Number Eight) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number 10) held strong, while winter mainstays like Travis Scott’s Astroworld, 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was and Drake’s Scorpion all dropped out.

Next week, Solange’s surprise When I Get Home, Weezer’s “Black Album,” Hozier’s Wasteland, Baby! and 2 Chainz’ Rap or Go to the League will all compete for Number One.