Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Cory Booker and Kamala Harris Are Traveling to Iowa and Eyeing a 2020 Presidential Run Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

On the Charts: ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack Ascends to Number One

Film’s companion LP marks Lady Gaga’s fifth Number One album, beats out new arrivals from Twenty One Pilots and Eric Church for top spot

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
A STAR IS BORN, l-r: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2018. ph: Clay Enos /© Warner Bros./ Courtesy Everett Collection

While 'A Star Is Born' may not have ruled the box office, its soundtrack has overtaken the Billboard 200.

©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

While A Star Is Born may not have ruled the box office, its soundtrack has overtaken the Billboard 200. The companion album, composed of new songs by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, debuted at Number One with the best sales week for a soundtrack in 2018.

A Star Is Born sold 231,000 total copies in its week of release, including 162,000 traditional copies. That’s the best total for a soundtrack since Fifty Shades of Grey finished Number Two on the Billboard 200 back in February 2015, Billboard reports.

Although Cooper’s Jackson Maine features heavily on the Star Is Born soundtrack, Billboard still credits it as a Lady Gaga album, giving the singer her fifth chart-topping LP after Born This Way, Artpop, Joanne and the Tony Bennett duets album Cheek to Cheek.

Cooper’s A Star Is Born is also the second iteration of the film to top the Billboard 200: The soundtrack for the 1977 version of the film, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, also hit Number One.

The soundtrack led a debut-heavy Top 10 on this week’s charts. Twenty One Pilots landed at Number Two as their latest album Trench opened with 175,000 total copies. Other new arrivals include Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder at Number Four and 130,000 mostly streaming equivalent albums, Eric Church’s Desperate Man at Number Five and 116,000 total copies – the fourth-best opening for a country album in 2018 – and Steve Perry’s comeback LP Traces at Number Six.

Last week’s Number One, Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V, fell two spots to Number Three. Drake’s Scorpion (Number Eight), Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Nine) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number 10) also held their footing in the Top 10 for at least one more week.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad