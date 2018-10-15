On the Charts: ‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack Ascends to Number One

While A Star Is Born may not have ruled the box office, its soundtrack has overtaken the Billboard 200. The companion album, composed of new songs by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, debuted at Number One with the best sales week for a soundtrack in 2018.

A Star Is Born sold 231,000 total copies in its week of release, including 162,000 traditional copies. That’s the best total for a soundtrack since Fifty Shades of Grey finished Number Two on the Billboard 200 back in February 2015, Billboard reports.

Although Cooper’s Jackson Maine features heavily on the Star Is Born soundtrack, Billboard still credits it as a Lady Gaga album, giving the singer her fifth chart-topping LP after Born This Way, Artpop, Joanne and the Tony Bennett duets album Cheek to Cheek.

Cooper’s A Star Is Born is also the second iteration of the film to top the Billboard 200: The soundtrack for the 1977 version of the film, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, also hit Number One.

The soundtrack led a debut-heavy Top 10 on this week’s charts. Twenty One Pilots landed at Number Two as their latest album Trench opened with 175,000 total copies. Other new arrivals include Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder at Number Four and 130,000 mostly streaming equivalent albums, Eric Church’s Desperate Man at Number Five and 116,000 total copies – the fourth-best opening for a country album in 2018 – and Steve Perry’s comeback LP Traces at Number Six.

Last week’s Number One, Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V, fell two spots to Number Three. Drake’s Scorpion (Number Eight), Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Nine) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number 10) also held their footing in the Top 10 for at least one more week.