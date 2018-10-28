Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Kanye West Designs Shirts for Campaign Encouraging 'Black Exit' From Democratic Party Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

On the Charts: ‘A Star Is Born’ Stays Number One, Greta Van Fleet Debut at Three

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-led soundtrack is first theatrical film in 15 years to notch three straight weeks atop Billboard 200

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
A STAR IS BORN, left and on screen: Lady Gaga, far right: Bradley Cooper, 2018. ph: Neal Preston/© Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

'A Star Is Born' became the first theatrical film in 15 years to have its soundtrack spend three straight weeks at Number One.

©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

A Star Is Born became the first theatrical film in 15 years to have its soundtrack spend three straight weeks at Number One as the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-led album again topped the Billboard 200.

A Star Is Born sold an additional 109,000 total copies, including 61,000 traditional albums, to become the first big screen soundtrack since 2003’s Bad Boys II to finish atop the album charts for three consecutive weeks, Billboard reports; High School Musical 2, a television movie, similarly accomplished the feat in 2007.

Four new releases impacted the Top 10 this week, including rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet and their debut LP Anthem of the Peaceful Army, which opened at Number Three on the strength of 87,000 copies; with 80,000 in traditional sales, Anthem of the Peaceful Army was technically the week’s best-selling release.

Future and Juice WRLD’s collaborative WRLD on Drugs entered the Billboard 200 at Number Two at 98,000 total copies, including 88,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEAs). Disturbed’s Evolution (Number Four) and Khalid’s Suncity EP (Number Eight) also debuted inside the Top 10.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V fell two spots to Number Five, where it was followed by Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder at Number Six and Drake’s Scorpion at Number Seven. Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Nine) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number 10) tied up the Top 10.

Next week’s Top 10 could potentially see the arrival of Robyn’s Honey and Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad