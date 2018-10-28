On the Charts: ‘A Star Is Born’ Stays Number One, Greta Van Fleet Debut at Three

A Star Is Born became the first theatrical film in 15 years to have its soundtrack spend three straight weeks at Number One as the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-led album again topped the Billboard 200.

A Star Is Born sold an additional 109,000 total copies, including 61,000 traditional albums, to become the first big screen soundtrack since 2003’s Bad Boys II to finish atop the album charts for three consecutive weeks, Billboard reports; High School Musical 2, a television movie, similarly accomplished the feat in 2007.

Four new releases impacted the Top 10 this week, including rock revivalists Greta Van Fleet and their debut LP Anthem of the Peaceful Army, which opened at Number Three on the strength of 87,000 copies; with 80,000 in traditional sales, Anthem of the Peaceful Army was technically the week’s best-selling release.

Future and Juice WRLD’s collaborative WRLD on Drugs entered the Billboard 200 at Number Two at 98,000 total copies, including 88,000 streaming equivalent albums (SEAs). Disturbed’s Evolution (Number Four) and Khalid’s Suncity EP (Number Eight) also debuted inside the Top 10.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V fell two spots to Number Five, where it was followed by Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder at Number Six and Drake’s Scorpion at Number Seven. Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Nine) and Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number 10) tied up the Top 10.

Next week’s Top 10 could potentially see the arrival of Robyn’s Honey and Thom Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack.