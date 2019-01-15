On the Charts: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Sells 823 Copies, Earns Number One

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie staked his first Number One album as the New York rapper’s Hoodie SZN sold 58,000 total copies… but only 823 traditional copies.

Hoodie SZN accumulated 83 million streams over the past week, which when converted into streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) allowed a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to ascend to Number One after two weeks in second place, Billboard reports.

However, as the New York Times notes, less than 1,000 people actually purchased the digital-only album. That makes Hoodie SZN the all-time lowest-selling Number One album, breaking the record established one week earlier when 21 Savage’ I Am > I Was mustered just over 3,000 traditional copies (along with 62,000 SEAs) on its way to the top spot.

Prior to Billboard and Nielsen’s conversion of streaming totals into album sales, the lowest-selling Number One album belonged to Amos Lee’s Mission Bell, which sold 40,000 copies upon its release in February 2001.

To add more confusion to the Top 10, the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack – a mainstay since the Queen biopic’s release – was bumped all the way down to Number 76 and replaced at Number 10 by Queen’s Greatest Hits I II & III: The Platinum Collection.

The reason for the swap: Because The Platinum Collection outsold Bohemian Rhapsody based on pure sales, and because the two albums’ track lists overlap greatest hits, all relevant Queen songs streamed this past week, like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” were instead transferred toward the Platinum Collection‘s total, Billboard reports.

Other than the Queen exchange, the Top 10 had very little change from the previous few weeks. 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was dropped to Number Two after two weeks in the top spot, with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack at Number Three (thanks largely to its Number One song), Meek Mill’s Championships at Number Four, Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys at Number Five and Travis Scott’s Astroworld at Number Six.

A Star Is Born rose to Number Seven, followed by Drake’s Scorpion (Number Eight) and Kodak Black’s Dying to Live (Number Nine).

With no major new releases planned for this week, we’ll find out if another artist can break a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s lowest-selling Number One record.