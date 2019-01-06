×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Why the Music in Jez Butterworth's 'The Ferryman' Matters Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

On the Charts: 21 Savage Spends Second Week at Number One

Despite 50-percent sales drop, I Am > I Was stays atop Billboard 200’s Top 10 bereft of new releases

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
21 Savage - 21 Savage21 Savage in concert at Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, USA - 05 Jun 2018

21 Savage began 2019 the same way he ended 2018: Atop the Billboard 200.

Rmv/REX/Shutterstock

21 Savage began 2019 the same way he ended 2018: Atop the Billboard 200. Facing no new competition for the top spot, the Atlanta rapper’s I Am > I Was spent a second consecutive week at Number One.

The all-star I Am > I Was sold 65,000 total copies in its second week of release – down 51 percent from its debut week, Billboard reports – but a complete lack of impactful new releases helped 21 Savage remain at Number One.

Thanks to the now-departing Christmas season, no new albums debuted in this week’s Top 10. Instead, the top tier was packed with many of the albums that dominated the Billboard 200 in 2018, including Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number Four), Drake’s Scorpion (Number Six), Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Seven) and the resilient The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Number Eight).

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN spent a second straight week at Number Two, followed by Meek Mill’s Championships at Number Three. Two more soundtracks rounded out the Top 10: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at Number Five and A Star Is Born at Number 10.

While the Top 10 lacked excitement to open 2019 – and will likely remain static next week due to no major new releases – there was some surprise on the Hot R&B Songs chart as Barack Obama landed at Number 22 thanks to his appearance on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “One Last Time (44 Remix).”

In This Article: 21 Savage, Charts, On the Charts

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad