Charly Bliss Return With First New Single in Four Years

Charly Bliss is back with a bubbly new pop single. “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” is the band’s first new song since 2019 album Young Enough.

Charly Bliss' latest single celebrates personal growth. Lead singer Eva Hendricks looks back on a bad breakup that left her wrecked and realizes she doesn't feel the same as she once did. Instead, she has come to realize that the person she cried over doesn't know her the way she thought they did.

“I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York. Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale,” Hendricks said in a statement. “I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped. I think this song is a farewell to how sad and tortured I felt during the Young Enough album cycle. It’s like the ‘fuck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over. Sam [Hendricks] sent me the track and it felt exactly as joyous and silly and giddy as I felt inside. It came together quickly and set the tone for a new CB era.”

The group has yet to announce whether this new single is attached to a larger release. The band has one live show set for this year, on Aug. 24 in Chicago at the Salt Shed with Beach Bunny and the Beths.