Charly Bliss Surprise Release EP ‘Supermoon’

When Charly Bliss entered Sunset Studios to begin work on their second album, the Brooklyn quartet already knew they had way too many songs for one album. So, the band has collected five of those songs together for a surprise EP, Supermoon.

Supermoon more directly recalls the bubblegum-grunge of Guppy than the pop-rock that ended up defining the band’s most recent LP, Young Enough.

“This EP serves as a bridge, spanning the distance between Guppy and Young Enough,” says the band’s frontwoman and primary songwriter Eva Hendricks. “It’s easy to hear how our sound was starting to change. The more we kept writing, the further we went. We chose songs for Young Enough that learned a little deeper into that, but it’s cool to hear how Young Enough isn’t a record that came out of thin air.”

With the band starting to wind down touring for the year, Hendricks views the release of their relatively stripped-down EP as an epilogue of sorts to Young Enough. The highlights of the five-song collection include the pop noir of “Threat,” the live staple “Supermoon” and “Feed,” the chorus of which Hendricks culled from her favorite come book Love and Rockets.

The band members, for the most part, all agreed on which songs would be included on Young Enough. “We felt very confident about where we wanted to go, what direction we wanted to move in,” Hendricks told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “We talked about how we wanted to include different instrumentation than just two guitars, bass and drums.”

“We really are still very excited by pop music and I think that’s where we’ll go in the future,” Hendricks says. “But it’s still nice to recognize the path that we took to get there.”