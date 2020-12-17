Charly Bliss Enlist PUP for Angsty New Christmas Song

Charly Bliss and PUP bring emo magic to the holidays with “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You.”

“Deck the halls, the snowflakes fall/But I’m not feeling glad at all,” Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks announces, singing into a hairbrush in the shower with a Santa hat. “It’s Christmas and I fucking miss you.” Later, PUP’s Stefan Babcock takes over vocals, strumming the acoustic guitar: “I don’t wanna be a bummer/But maybe I’ll see you next summer.”

Charly Bliss premiered “It’s Christmas and I Fucking Miss You” last weekend on their holiday livestream It’s a Blissful Life. “Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we’ve never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun,” Hendricks said in a statement. “We never imagined we’d be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!”

Added Babcock: “I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don’t know if I’d be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we’re judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it.”

Last year, Charly Bliss released their second album Young Enough, while PUP dropped their third LP Morbid Stuff. Last fall, PUP delivered the EP This Place Sucks Ass.