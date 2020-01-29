Watch Charlie Wilson Perform ‘Forever Valentine’ on ‘Kimmel’

Charlie Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his new single “Forever Valentine.” The soulful performance featured two back-up dancers and some moody, romance-themed lighting, with Wilson taking the stage without his collaborator Bruno Mars.

Wilson and Mars teamed up for the sultry R&B number earlier this month. Mars provided back-up vocals and co-produced the song with his production team the Stereotypes and D’Mile. The team co-wrote the song with Wilson, Micah Powell and Seth Reger, and James Fauntleroy lent his voice to the track as well.

“Forever Valentine” marks Wilson’s first new solo music since the release of his 2017 album, In It To Win It. Over the past few years, the singer has teamed up with numerous artists, including Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator.

In an interview with Billboard, Wilson discussed joining forces with Mars, noting “We talked about the song’s vibe for a while, put a chorus down and then didn’t see each other for a while. Then we ended up on the road together. We’d sing every day at lunch time as we further hashed out the song.”

Wilson also performed at the Grammys on Sunday night alongside Tyler, the Creator and Boyz II Men.