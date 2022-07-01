 'Authorized' Biography About Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts on the Way - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Forcing Poison to Cancel Nashville Show
Home Music Music News

‘Official’ Charlie Watts Biography, Authorized by Rolling Stones and Drummer’s Family, on the Way

Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts, due out Oct. 11, includes forewords from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Charlie Watts performs with The A,B,C,D of Boogie Woogie at Le New Morning on October 2, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Charlie Watts performs with The A,B,C,D of Boogie Woogie at Le New Morning on October 2, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

Charlie Watts

Redferns

An “official” biography about late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, authorized by both the band and Watts’ family, will arrive this fall.

Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts includes forewords from both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and a prelude from the band’s former manager/producer Andrew Loog Oldham.

The book was penned by author-broadcaster Paul Sexton, who has followed the Stones for over 30 years. Charlie’s Good Tonight features new interviews with Jagger, Richards, and Ronnie Wood, as well as “countless” family members, friends, and collaborators to paint a portrait of the very private drummer. Watts died on August 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

Related Stories

No One Impressed Charlie Watts, Not Even the Stones
Tumbling Ice: Rolling Stones Get New 60th Anniversary Cooler Collab With Igloo

Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac 50 greatest songs
Fleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
50 Best Action Movies of All Time

“Our dear friend Charlie Watts was not just a fantastic drummer but a wonderful person,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement. “He was funny and generous and a man of great taste and we miss him terribly. It’s great that his family have authorized this official biography by Paul Sexton, who’s been writing and broadcasting about Charlie and the band for many years.”

Sexton added in a statement, “One of Charlie’s good friends said to me that he was a very easy man to love. Having had the pleasure of his company on so many occasions over the course of more than a quarter of a century, that’s a sentiment I echo wholeheartedly. To be able, with the help and encouragement of those who knew him best, to draw on my time with this unique man and his fellow Rolling Stones to write his authorized biography, is a thrill and an honor.”

Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorised Biography of Charlie Watts — out Oct. 11 in the U.S. via HarperCollins Publishers — also features exclusive and unseen photographs of Watts, provided by those in his inner circle.

“My father was an intensely humble and private person off the stage, who relished and protected his private time at home with us,” Watts’ daughter Seraphina said in a statement. “We were so very touched by the outpouring of love and support from all his fans when he died. We’re very happy and grateful that Paul, who interviewed my father many times over many years, and whom my father liked and respected, is the one writing this very special book about this very special man.”

In This Article: Charlie Watts, The Rolling Stones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.