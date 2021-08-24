Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts: ‘Charlie Was a Rock’

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr took to media on Tuesday to honor the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts, who died at 80 on Tuesday.

“So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer dying,” McCartney said. “He was a lovely guy, and I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill. So lots of love to his family, his wife and kids, his extended family. And condolences to the Stones, it will be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock. A fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you Charlie. I’ve always loved you, beautiful man. Great condolences and sympathies to his family.”

Starr added on his own Twitter: “God bless Charlie Watts. We’re going to miss you, man. Peace and love to the family.”

Tributes have poured in following news of the drummer’s death, from Elton John (“The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company”) to Graham Nash (“Charlie Watts was the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones”). His death comes weeks after the Stones announced Watt wouldn’t be participating in the upcoming No Filter tour, which kicks off in late September. “For once, my timing has been a little off,” he joked.