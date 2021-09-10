Why Charlie Watts Mattered: Our Podcast Tribute to the Rolling Stones’ Late Drummer

Charlie Watts, who died August 24th at age 80, combined the tastefulness of a jazz accompanist with an unearthly gift for groove and funk, driving the Rolling Stones for six decades straight, getting stadium-sized audiences all around the world out of their seats.

In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we dig deep into what made the late Stones drummer great, from his jazz roots to his disco-infused evolution. Hank Shteamer and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, and the episode also includes tributes to Watts from the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney (interviewed by David Browne) and the E Street band’s Max Weinberg.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

