Disgraced Record Exec Charlie Walk Resurfaces at Steve Stoute’s Company

Disgraced music executive Charlie Walk has a new job, according to Billboard. The former Republic Group president, who “parted ways” with the company earlier this year after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct, has now taken on a consulting role for industry vet Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters. According to its website, the new company “provides premium music distribution services and facilitates unique partnerships between artists and the world’s biggest brands.”

In January, Tristan Coopersmith, Walk’s former employee at Columbia Records, posted an open letter accusing Walk of sexual misconduct. “For a year I shuddered at the idea of being called into your office, where you would stealthily close the door and make lewd comments about my body and share your fantasies of having sex with me,” she wrote. Coopersmith accused him of putting his hand on her thigh without consent and “whisper[ing] disgusting things into my ear and I had to smile so that no one suspected anything. On multiple occasions your wife was sitting right across from us.”

Multiple women came out to Rolling Stone following Coopersmith’s letter, accusing Walk of behaving inappropriately toward them, including making sexual comments, sending unsolicited, sexually explicit pictures and video, exposing his penis and inappropriately touching them both in private and in crowded meetings. All the women who accused Walk of misconduct fit the same criteria: early twenties, relatively new to the industry and working as assistants or in similar positions.

In March, Walk and Republic “agreed to part ways” following an internal investigation by Universal Music Group and the beleaguered exec has kept a relatively low profile since then. Walk has been working with singer Stefan Benz as a label contact, according to the vocalist’s social media profiles, though his exact role in his career is unclear.

It’s unclear what Walk’s specific responsibilities at UnitedMasters will entail. Walk and Stoute did not immediately reply to requests for comment and more information. A request for more information to UnitedMasters did not elicit a reply.