Lost Love

Charlie Puth Mourns a Past Relationship on New Single ‘Smells Like Me’

The heartbreak-inspired song will appear on the singer's third LP, Charlie
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR
Charlie Puth performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Charlie Puth has released a new single, “Smells Like Me,” which sees the singer reflecting on a broken relationship as he croons, “I hope your jacket smells like me.”

On Twitter, Puth revealed that the single was inspired by a real-life relationship. “Thank you to the person that inspired this song,” he wrote. “I never thought pain could morph itself into musical closure.”

The moody track is the fourth song to emerge from Puth’s forthcoming album, Charlie, out Oct. 7 via Atlantic Records. Fans have been patiently waiting for the release of the LP, which Puth acknowledged with a video compilation of fan tweets demanding to know the album’s status.

“This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year,” he wrote to announce the album in July. “2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process.”

Charlie will mark Puth’s third studio album following 2018’s Voicenotes. He has released three singles thus far, including “Left And Right,”Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious.”

