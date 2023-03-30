Charlie Puth Replays Memories With Sabrina Carpenter in ‘That’s Not How This Works’ Short Film

Charlie Puth co-stars with Sabrina Carpenter in his new short film “That’s Not How This Works” released on Wednesday. The visual follows the pair through the beginning and end of a fictitious relationship.

The mini film opens with an empty room covered in plastic as Puth, weighed down with blinking gadgets, surveys its interior. Soon, the scene cuts to images of the duo playing a couple happily in love while tender moments flash across the screen. As the present-Puth plays and rewinds tape recordings, Carpenter is shown gifting him with a beautiful piano for his birthday, laughing as they cook live crab for dinner, and painting their apartment together.

Yet while the six-minute film includes intimate moments like the first time they tell each other “I love you,” it also shares the heartbreaking fights — “I don’t care that you were flirting, I just want you to admit that you were,” yells Puth — as the relationships declines.

The video precedes Puth's new single, also titled "That's Not How This Works," which is set for release March 31. The track will feature both Carpenter and Dan + Shay.

The “Light Switch” artist will be embarking on the Charlie Live Experience tour this May, starting at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, and stopping at venues including Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater.

Carpenter is currently on the second North American leg to her successful Emails I Can’t Send tour, and will be stopping at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on April 20, before heading to the East Coast stopping at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 2 and New York City’s Terminal 5 on May 11.