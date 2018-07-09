Charlie Puth Looks Miserable at House Party in ‘The Way I Am’ Video

Charlie Puth drifts through a house party, yearning for deeper connection in the new video for “The Way I Am.”

Throughout the clip, the singer-songwriter reclines on a kitchen counter, locks eyes with a woman across the room and finds solitude on a floor littered with guitar pedals – all while partygoers drink and dance past him in fast-motion. “Everyone’s trying to be famous/ And I’m just trying to find a place to hide,” Puth sings during the bridge in hushed, blunt breaths.

“The Way I Am” is the fifth single from Puth’s recently issued second LP Voicenotes, following “Attention,” “How Long,” “Done for Me” (featuring Kehlani) and “Change.” The album, which peaked at Number Four on the Billboard 200, also features collaborations with Boyz II Men (“If You Leave Me Now”) and James Taylor (“Change”).

Puth is set to launch a headlining North American tour on July 11th in Toronto, Ontario. The trek stretches through the summer and concludes September 1st in West Palm Beach, Florida.