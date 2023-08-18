×
Charlie Puth Wants His Neck Kissed on Sultry New Single ‘Lipstick’

The singer calls the song, the first listen from his fourth album, "damn near perfect"
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 21: Singer Charlie Puth performs during a concert at Pepsi Center WTC on May 21, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Charlie Puth Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Charlie Puth has unveiled a sensual new single, “Lipstick.” The song arrived with an intimate music video that zooms in on Puth as he removes his shirt and blows smoke out of his mouth.

“Lipstick,” which sees Puth asking someone to put their lipstick on his neck and body, was produced by Happy Perez and Pop Wansel. It will serve as the lead single of Puth’s forthcoming fourth LP, which has yet to get a release date.

“In regards to the song I’m putting out tonight, it is the start of my new album,” Puth shared on social media. “It’s also one of my favorite mixes I’ve ever done. I think it’s damn near perfect…”

Puth’s last album, Charlie, was released in 2022. It featured singles “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” and “Left and Right,” a collaboration with Jungkook of BTS. The musician embarked on his Charlie Live Experience tour in May in support of the LP.

In March, Puth teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter for a new short film, “That’s Not How This Works.” He followed the video with a single of the same name, which featured Carpenter and Dan + Shay.

The singer has since released “Angel, Pt. 2,” recorded for Fast X. The sweet, sad song also features BTS’ Jimin, Muni Long, and Jvke and follows Jvke’s “Angel, Pt. 1,” which featured Kodak Black and NLE Choppa. 

Last year, Puth told Rolling Stone he prefers to make music in full view of his fans. “I don’t think I’m ever gonna make an album where I’m hiding away from people,” he said, “and I’m in my little cocoon and then one day I’ll be ready to share it with everybody. It just doesn’t feel like me.”

