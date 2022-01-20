Charlie Puth Wants Your Body on New Single ‘Light Switch’

Charlie Puth has dropped a new single, “Light Switch.” The upbeat pop song, which sees Puth crooning about his attraction to a love interest, was produced by Puth and co-written with longtime collaborator JKash and Jake Torrey. Listen here.

“You turn me on like a light switch,” Puth sings over a pulsating beat. “When you’re moving your body around and around / I don’t want to fight this.”

Puth documented the making of the song on TikTok for several months ahead of its release.

“On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it,” the singer noted in a statement, “So they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me.”

“Light Switch” is the first new song to be released from Puth’s upcoming album, Charlie, out later this year via Atlantic Records. The LP marks the singer’s first full-length release since the Grammy-nominated Voicenotes in 2018.

The 30-year-old said Charlie is his most personal album to date. “I’ve never had a chance to put out music that is truly me and every song on this album is my personality with some melody attached to it,” he confirmed.

Last fall, Puth teamed up with Elton John for “After All,” from John’s album of collaborations, The Lockdown Sessions. John and Puth met at a Los Angeles restaurant in early March 2020 and soon discovered they lived near each other. They began collaborating at the start of the pandemic, and “After All” was the first song either artist completed during lockdown.